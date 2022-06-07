Belarus is going to increase its armed forces to 80 thousand people - General Staff

The Republic of Belarus intends to increase the number of the republic's armed forces to 80,000 as part of the creation of the Southern Operational Command.

The General Staff of Ukraine reports about it in the morning report, informs Censor.NET.

"In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus remains. As part of the creation of the Southern Operational Command, it is planned to increase the number of armed forces of the Republic of Belarus to 80 thousand people. It is planned to equip military units with equipment and weapons at the expense of technical means in storage.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy did not take active action, and no signs of the formation of strike groups were found. In order to demonstrate the presence and restraint of the Defense Forces, it continues to maintain up to three battalion tactical groups in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Mortar shelling of units of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Khodyne and Velyka Pisarivka in the Sumy region was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders, and border areas north of Kharkiv and restraining the advance of our troops. Conducts remote mining of the area in the direction of the offensive of our troops on Rubizhne.

In the Slovaynsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on continuing the offensive in the areas of Izyum and Slovyansk. It is trying to move in the direction of Dovgenke and Dolyna.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Bazalivka, Brazhkivka, and Hrushuvakha. In order to clarify the position of our units and adjust the artillery fire, it conducts air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs.

In the Donetsk direction, in addition to artillery shelling, the enemy fired from planes and helicopters. The aggressor's main efforts were focused on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut areas.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Lyman direction. They fired a missile at the village of Mykolayivka, 4 km east of Slovyansk.

The enemy continues to storm the city of Severodonetsk, and fighting continues. Our soldiers inflict losses on the enemy.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops successfully countered and repulsed the enemy's offensive in the directions of the settlements of Nagirne, Berestov, Krynychne, and Rota.

In order to strengthen the group in the direction of Popasna, Mykolayivka, the enemy is redeploying units.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya areas.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on improving its tactical position, maintaining the occupied frontiers, replenishing ammunition and fuel, and lubricants. Ukrainian helicopters struck at clusters of enemy forces in the Kherson region, and planes - at ammunition depots in the Mykolaiv region. The enemy lost more than 20 people and up to 10 units of military equipment.

In order to restore the lost position, the enemy, with the support of artillery and army aircraft, carried out offensive operations in the direction of Lozovo - Bila Krynytsia had no success. To clarify the positions of our troops, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs.

Three carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

Over the past day, the defender of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas repulsed ten enemy attacks and destroyed one tank, three artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, one car, and two ammunition depots. Air defense units shot down two "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles, " the statement said.