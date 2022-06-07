Russians fired on village in Dnipropetrovsk region from "Urahans". There is wounded

At night, Russian troops struck a village in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As informs Censor.NET, the head of RMA Valentin Reznichenko reported about it.

"We are restless. The Kryvyi Rih district is under fire again. At night, the enemy struck the Zelenodolsk community from the Urahans. A 46-year-old man was wounded in Velyka Kostroma. He is in hospital," the statement said.

Reznichenko added that there are damaged houses in the village.