In Russia, court has declared list of military dead in Ukraine state secret. Now information about them is removed from sites

The Svitlogorsk City Court in the Kaliningrad region has upheld a lawsuit filed by military prosecutors demanding a ban on the distribution of the death toll in the war with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET

The site said it was forced to delete "a page in memory of servicemen killed during a special operation in Ukraine."

Prosecutors of the 73rd Military Prosecutor's Office of the Baltic Fleet garrison have made sure that the court recognizes the list of military dead in Ukraine as information that is prohibited in Russia. Now sites that publish such lists can be recognized as containing information whose distribution is prohibited in Russia. And add it to the appropriate list.

The site 74.ru warned that it was forced to remove information about the dead. "We hope that everything is temporary," the site said.

Also, the relevant lists were removed by Novosibirsk NGS, Chita.ru, Krasnoyarsk NGS24, Omsk NGS55 and others.

The maximum penalty under the article on the disclosure of state secrets in Russia is 7 years in prison.