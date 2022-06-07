ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13325 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine War
62 170 233
war (20436) Medvedev (78) Russia (9760)

Hysterics of deputy head of Security Council of Russian Federation Medvedev: "I hate them. They are bastards and geeks. They want death for us, Russia."

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

медведев

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev promised to destroy "garbage and freaks."

He reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

At the same time, an ally of the Russian dictator did not name the person.

"I am often asked why my posts on Telegram are so harsh. I answer - I hate them. They are scum and freaks. They want death for us, Russia. And while I'm alive, I will do everything to make them disappear," - said in a statement.

Read more: Refusal to negotiate threatens Ukraine with loss of national sovereignty, - Medvedev

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 