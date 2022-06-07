11 367 17
Ukrainian Armed Forces recaptured part of Severodonetsk, Russians will resume attacks on Izyum - British intelligence
The Russian occupiers intend to shift the focus of their attacks on Izyum in the Kharkiv region.
This is evidenced by British intelligence, according to Censor.NET.
The British noted that Ukrainian defenders recaptured part of the Severodonetsk of the Luhansk region from the invaders. In addition, the advance of the Russians in the Popasna direction was "stopped".
"Reports of heavy artillery shelling in the Izyum area indicate that Russia is preparing to resume operations in the northern direction," the statement said.
According to British intelligence, in order to turn tactical achievements into success at the operational level, Russia must make a breakthrough in at least one of these areas.
