Occupiers counted number of retirees in Mariupol: They are three times less than before Russian invasion

The Pension Fund of the terroristic "DNR" estimated the available number of retirees in Mariupol - 46 thousand people. This is 3 times less than before the Russian invasion (136 thousand people).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the City Council.

It is noted that the part of elderly people in the structure of the current population of Mariupol has doubled.

In general, the city's population has decreased 5 times:

~ 200,000 Mariupol residents left for the controlled territory of Ukraine;

~ 50-70 thousand are in the Azov villages or the occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine;

~ 47,000 were deported or forced to leave for Russia and Belarus;

~ more than 22,000 were killed by Russian troops;

~ 100-120 thousand Mariupol residents are still in the ruined city without basic living conditions.

