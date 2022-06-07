Russia maintains up to three BTGs on borders with Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Preparations for re-invasion are not noted, - SBGS

Russia maintains up to 3 battalion tactical groups on the borders with Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, but there are no preparations for a second invasion.

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this at a briefing today, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia continues to maintain armed forces units in its border areas opposite Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts to demonstrate its presence and, in fact, to block the actions of our defense units. According to the General Staff, these are about 3 battalion tactical groups. At the same time, we do not note the formation of an enemy strike group that could repeat the invasion of Ukraine," Demchenko said.

According to him, there are no significant changes in the situation on the border with Belarus. Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the border with Ukraine. However, according to Demchenko, the threat of missile and air strikes on the territory of Belarus from the territory of Belarus remains.

According to the SBGS spokesman, in particular in the Transnistrian segment, no significant changes have been noted on the border with Moldova.

Demchenko stressed that within the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, border units hold their positions under constant attack by the aggressor, and in cooperation with other units of the defense forces, the enemy's positions are effectively defeated.