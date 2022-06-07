Kim about attacks of Mykolaiv: Now situation is even more dangerous, than two weeks ago

In Mykolaiv now the situation is even more dangerous, than two weeks ago because the city is under constant attacks.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Vitalii Kim today during a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Now the situation is even more dangerous than two weeks ago, because the city is under constant fire. We advised two districts of the city to move to another area. But I don't know how many people listened to that," Kim said.

According to him, more than 3,700 civilian objects in the city are now damaged or destroyed, and this number is growing every day. The day before yesterday, one of the largest terminals in Ukraine was destroyed, there was a fire that was extinguished for two days.

