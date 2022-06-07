President of Lithuania and Chancellor of Germany have agreed to increase number of troops in Baltic States

After a meeting in Vilnius, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that in response to Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, it is necessary to increase defense capabilities by increasing the number of troops in the Baltic states.

As Censor.NET reports, the Delfi portal reports about it.

"Maximum readiness and strengthened forces in our region guarantee the security of the Alliance as a whole. We agreed on the need to strengthen defense capabilities in the Baltic States by increasing the number of troops deployed and strengthening air and naval defense," Gitanas Nauseda told a joint news conference.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed the Alliance's commitment to defending every inch of the bloc.

See more: Young Ukrainian soldier Serhii Paliy, who defended Donbas, is fighting oncology and needs help. PHOTO

"We plan to strengthen our contribution to strengthening NATO's eastern flank, we will create a strong brigade, we have discussed this and we will work in this direction," Scholz said.

Vilnius hopes that by the end of June, NATO leaders in Madrid will decide to expand the international battalions stationed in the Baltic states and Poland to include brigades.