Enemy does not leave attempts to establish control over Severodonetsk and prepares attack on Sloviansk, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on June 7, 2022.

"104 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continue. The aggressor continues to launch missile and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine and does not stop trying to establish control over the city of Severodonetsk.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions without much change.

The enemy did not take active action in the northern direction. During the day, the enemy fired on the settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv region, Sopych, Konstantynivka, Stari Vyrky, and Velyka Pisarivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is fighting to hold the occupied borders, continues to shell our troops, passes the area.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy focuses on preparing troops for the attack on the city of Sloviansk. He fired on the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Kurulka, Hrushuvakha, Chervona Poliana, and Shnurky.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired on units of our troops and civilian infrastructure with barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Borivske and Metelkino.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully restrained assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Komyshuvakha. Also, hostile assault attempts in the direction of Svitlodarsk and Vuhehirska TPPs were unsuccessful.

Near Nahirny, our defenders inflicted fire damage on the occupying forces. After an unsuccessful assault attempt, the enemy retreated to its former position.

The occupiers did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhia areas.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, maintaining the occupied frontiers, and restoring lost positions. In addition, enemy units, using artillery fire, are trying to prevent the creation of favorable conditions for a counteroffensive by our troops in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

There have been no significant changes in the Bessarabian direction. In the Black and Azov Seas, an enemy naval group is involved in blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Due to the successful actions of our air defense, the intensity of the use of enemy aircraft has been reduced. Efforts are focused on supporting the actions of the ground group and targeting missile strikes on infrastructure in the depths of Ukraine.

Due to the loss of personnel and military equipment, the enemy continues to actively use civilian infrastructure and repair and rehabilitation base in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff.