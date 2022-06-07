Agreements to unblock ports with no account of Ukrainian interests will be rejected, - Foreign Ministry

There are no agreements to unblock Ukrainian ports between Ukraine, Turkey and Russia. Any agreements that do not take into account Ukraine's interests will be rejected.

"We appreciate the efforts of Turkey to unblock Ukrainian ports. At the same time, it should be noted that currently no agreements on this issue have been reached between Ukraine, Turkey and Russia. At the same time, we emphasize that decisions should be taken with the participation of all parties involved. Any agreements that do not take into account Ukraine's interests will be rejected," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The agency stressed that Ukraine is making maximum efforts to unblock Ukrainian sea ports in order to prevent a global food crisis. In particular, together with the UN and partners, Ukraine is working on creating a humanitarian corridor for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

"Given the recent Russian missile strike on the grain terminal in Mykolayiv, we cannot exclude Russia's plans to use such a corridor to attack Odessa and southern Ukraine. That is why effective security guarantees are needed to restore navigation. Such guarantees should be provided by supplying Ukraine with appropriate weapons to protect the coast from threats from the sea and by engaging the naval forces of third countries to patrol the respective part of the Black Sea," said Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine has already begun supplying grain to the world market by truck, rail and river transport.

"We are doing our best, but the issue can only be comprehensively resolved by unblocking Ukrainian ports. We call on all interested partners together with Ukraine to focus efforts on finding a balanced solution that would lift the Russian blockade of ports and provide clear security guarantees for the Ukrainian Black Sea coast and relevant humanitarian corridors," the Ministry added.

Earlier, the media reported that Turkey is ready to act as an arbiter in the organization of grain exports from Ukrainian seaports, which are blocked, while Ukraine has agreed to give Turkey a 25% discount on the purchase of grain in exchange for mediation in the resumption of maritime trade.