News War in Ukraine
In eastern direction on June 7, our forces destroyed two ammunition depots, one mortar, and 56 occupants, - OTG "East".

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area under Skhid Operational and Tactical Group’s responsibility.

As Censor.Net informs citing the facebook group. 

 "Today, on June 7, our soldiers destroyed an observation post and two ammunition depots of Russian fascist forces. The enemy's losses include: personnel - 56; mortars - 1; ATT - 12; fuel tankers - 1; special equipment - 1," reads the report.

