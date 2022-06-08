In Kiev region a radiation survey of territories invaded by Russian troops from the Chernobyl area is to be conducted

In June, specialists of the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, on behalf of the State Nuclear Regulation Center, will conduct a radiation survey of the territories of Kyiv region that were temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Given that Russian army equipment invaded Ukraine from the territory of the Exclusion Zone and the Unconditional (Mandatory) Resettlement Zone, there are risks associated with the transfer of radioactive contamination beyond its borders.



"If the occupying troops of the aggressor country were on the territory of your homestead in Ivankivska Territoral Community and left traces of their presence, we suggest requesting a radiation survey by filling out the form at the link: https://bit.ly/3xp94pb, or calling (044) 422 55 43", - the statement says.

It is noted that only areas where demining has taken place will be surveyed.

The radiation survey is free of charge.