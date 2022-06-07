Since today, 11 enemy attacks have been repulsed. 23 units of occupiers’ equipment destroyed, 3 ammunition depots and 2 Orlan-10 drones, - OS press center

As of 21:00 on June 7, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces repulsed 11 enemy attacks. Fighting is still going on at two locations.

As Censor.NЕТ reports citing the Joint Forces' рresscenter.

The occupiers shelled more than 16 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 39 civilian property items, including 36 residential buildings, a school, a kindergarten, and a power line. As a result of these shellings, one civilian was killed and six injured.

Over the past 24 hours, the Joint Forces destroyed: 3 tanks; 5 artillery systems; 2 combat armored vehicles; 13 units of motor vehicles; 3 warehouses with ammunition.

Air defense units shot down two Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass.

