210 bodies of defenders of Mariupol already returned to Ukraine, most of them – defenders of Azovstal, - Ministry of Defense's main intelligence service

As of June 7, 210 Ukrainian servicemen killed in Mariupol, most of them Azovstal defenders, have been returned to Ukraine.

This was informed by the Main Intelligence Office of the Defence Ministry, according to Censor.NЕТ.

"Owning to the efforts of Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the process of returning the bodies of fallen defenders of Mariupol is underway. To date, 210 of our servicemen bodies have been returned. Most of them are heroic defenders of Azovstal," the statement said.

The Main Intelligence Service stressed that "all the dead military must be returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine," adding that each of them is being held on his last journey with due honors.

"On behalf of the President of Ukraine, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Coordination Headquarters is working to return each of the fallen. Work is underway to return home all captured Ukrainian defenders," the Defense Ministry said.

Just to remind, earlier Ukraine and the Russian Federation carried out an exchange of bodies of the fallen servicemen in the format "160 to 160".