Armed Forces of Ukraine rejected enemy in Severodonetsk direction, - General Staff

The enemy tried to advance in the direction of the village of Ustynivka, but Ukrainian defenders repulsed the occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on June 8 regarding the Russian invasion.

The one hundred and fifth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic confrontation with the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, according to the inspection plan, by June 11, 2022, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are working on the creation of strike groups in one of the directions and checking the readiness of transport infrastructure to transport units.

In the Siveskyi direction, enemy units continue to demonstrate actions in order to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers. In order to prevent the advance our troops continue to mine the area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is storming to improve the tactical situation. To prevent a counteroffensive by our troops, it is conducting engineering equipment of firing positions in the area of ​​the Izyum settlement.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted reconnaissance by fighting in the direction of the settlement of Raigorodok, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

Read more: Enemy does not leave attempts to establish control over Severodonetsk and prepares attack on Sloviansk, - General Staff

In the Severodonetsk direction, our soldiers are successfully holding back the assault in the city of Severodonetsk, and hostilities continue. In the area of ​​the settlement of Toshkivka, the enemy's offensive was unsuccessful. The enemy also tried to advance in the direction of Ustynivka, but Ukrainian defenders repulsed the occupiers.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy increased the intensity of the use of operational-tactical and army aircraft. They shelled the positions of our units with mortars, artillery, and multiple launch rocket system in the areas of Pokrovske, Berestove, Zolote-4, Vrubivka, Travneve, Yakovlivka, and Dolomitne. They struck Ka-52 helicopters in the areas of Pokrovske, Vidrodzhennya, and Yakovlivka.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Nagirne, as a result of fire damage inflicted by Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy withdrew to previously occupied positions.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivska, and Zaporizhzhya directions, in order to restrain the actions of our troops and prevent the transfer of reserves of the Defense Forces to other directions, the enemy exerted intense fire on the positions of our units in the settlements of Pisky, New York, Lubomyrivka, Avdiivka, Novobahmutivka, Novobahmutivka, Orikhiv, Komyshuvakha, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Opytne. An air strike was launched on New York and a missile strike on the village of Kurakhove.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is conducting a positional defense. Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Mykolayiv, Dolyna, Tavriyske, Kulbakino, Bila Krynytsia, and Trudolyubivka, Blagodatne, Luch, and Topolyne.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 31,360 people, 212 aircraft, 177 helicopters, 1,390 tanks and 3,416 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Bessarabian direction without significant changes.

"Over the past 24 hours, the defenders of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions repulsed eleven enemy attacks, destroyed three tanks, five artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, thirteen units of vehicles, and three warehouses with enemy ammunition. Air defense units shot down two Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The enemy personnel is demoralized. According to the available information, in the units of the 106th and 76th airborne divisions, servicemen who refused to take part in hostilities are being returned from the Luhansk region to the territory of the Russian Federation, "the General Staff said.