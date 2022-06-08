Ukraine wants to buy Iron Dome air defense system in Israel, - Ambassador Korniychuk

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk calls on Jerusalem to allow the sale of the Iron Dome missile interception system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the AP.

The diplomat wants the Israeli government to strengthen its verbal support for Ukraine with military aid.

He told a news conference in Tel Aviv that Ukraine wanted to buy the Iron Dome system, adding that the United States would not oppose such a sale.

The United States has been providing financial support to the Iron Dome project for about 10 years, allocating about $ 1.6 billion for its production and maintenance. The system is designed to intercept and destroy short-range missiles.

Korniychuk also said that Israel last week rejected a US request to Germany to supply Ukraine with Spike anti-tank missiles with an Israeli license.

