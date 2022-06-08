As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 263 children were lost, 478 were wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of June 8, 2022, the official number of child victims for the day has not changed - 263. The number of injured has increased - to 478.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 190, Kharkiv - 122, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 53, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 47, Zaporizhia - 30, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15 ", - it is told in the message.

So, on June 5 as a result of an attack by occupiers of the village of Dobropillya in the Pologivsky area of ​​the Zaporizhia region, the 9-year-old boy received a gunshot wound.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known that 10 children were injured in the Kharkiv region.

Due to constant bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1958 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 186 of them were completely destroyed.

