As result of enemy attacks, five people were lost, and 12 were wounded for last days in Kharkiv region, - Synehubiv

Russian occupying forces continue to fire on Kharkiv and the region with MLRS and artillery, killing five people and wounding 12 civilians in a day.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram.

"Day and night, the occupiers fired on the Shevchenkivskyi and Industrial districts of Kharkiv, damaged residential buildings, administrative and private households, a supermarket, and other non-residential premises. In total, one person was killed and six were injured in Kharkiv during the day, " Synehubiv wrote.

He said that in the settlements of the region there are also wounded and dead as a result of enemy shelling: "In the Kharkiv district, the village of Tsyrkuny, the village of Cherkaska Lozova, the village of Slatyne were shelled, and private houses were damaged. In particular, in Cherkasy Lozova 2 people died, 3 were wounded, in Korobochkyn - 1 killed, 1 wounded, in Pechenegah - 1 killed, 2 wounded ".

"These are all grave war crimes against the civilian population of Kharkiv region! Therefore, I urge you once again not to ignore the air signals, the war continues, as well as the insidious shelling of the occupiers!" - wrote Synehubiv.

