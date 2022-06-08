Milovanov calls "to maximize financial flows to Ukraine", while OP continues to block competition for chairman of SAPO, - Shabunin

Adviser to the Head of the President's Office Tymofiy Milovanov called on experts to work not on reforms but on maximizing financial flows to Ukraine.

The head of the CPC Vitaly Shabunin reported about it in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Milovanov wrote on Facebook: "All economic and business experts and opinion leaders today must work on one goal - to maximize financial support for Ukraine during the war.

No, not over reforms, not over quarrels about taxes, discount rates, not over criticism of competitors, or over your ego or career. The only task is to maximize financial flows to Ukraine in order to win the war."

Shabunin replied to the adviser to the head of the President's Office: "Tell me, does the fact that Bankova continues to block the completion of the SAPO competition help or hinder the 'maximization of financial flows to Ukraine'? So maybe you were wrong with the addressees?"

