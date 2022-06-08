ENG
It is currently impossible to prepare meeting between Zelensky and Putin, - Peskov

It is currently impossible to prepare for a meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelensky.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced this on Radio Mayak, Censor.NET reports.

"Our position is well known. Any summit must be productive and well-prepared. We know that the Ukrainian side has left the negotiating track. That's why we don't have to talk about the possibility of preparing such a summit now," he said.

