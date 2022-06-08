Occupiers deployed "Iskanders" near administrative border with Kherson region, - Ministry of Defense

Russia has deployed Iskander-M missile systems near the administrative border with the Kherson region.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksander Motuzyanyk reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

According to him, there is still a threat that the enemy will launch missile strikes from the territory of the occupied Crimea.

Motuzyanyk clarified that in the area of ​​the village of Milkovodne, located 8 km from the administrative border with the Kherson region, the occupiers deployed a missile division of the Iskander-M missile defense division.

He reminded that enemy ships continue to block navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. In particular, 4 enemy missile ships and a submarine with an approximate total volley of up to 36 missiles are ready to use missile weapons in the Black Sea.

