Moscow's chief rabbi Goldschmidt, who refused to support war against Ukraine, was forced to leave Russia

Moscow's chief rabbi, Pinhas Goldschmidt, was forced to leave Russia because of pressure from Russian authorities, who demanded public support for a "special operation" in Ukraine.

According to daughter-in-law Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, the rabbi and his wife flew to Hungary two weeks after the start of the war and then visited several Eastern European countries to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees.

After that, they arrived in Jerusalem, said Chizhik-Goldschmidt. "They are now in exile from a community in which they have loved, built and raised their children for over 33 years," she wrote.

Chizhik-Goldschmidt also published a link to an article in the French newspaper Le Figaro, which also reported on the departure of Moscow's chief rabbi from Russia in connection with the refusal to support the war in Ukraine. According to the newspaper, Goldschmidt was pressured by the Kremlin and the FSB.

Pinchas Goldschmidt has chaired the Council of Rabbis of Europe (CER) since 2011, which has about 1,000 rabbis. He was also recently re-elected Chief Rabbi of Moscow for seven years.