Duda goes on tour to EU countries to persuade Ukraine to join EU candidate

Polish President Andrzej Duda began a tour of southern Europe on Wednesday to persuade them to support Ukraine's EU candidate status.

It is noted that the President of Slovakia Zuzana Chaputova was supposed to go with Duda, but due to a positive test for coronavirus she was forced to cancel the trip.

Duda will first travel to Portugal to meet with Prime Minister Antonio Costa, before arriving in Italy for talks with President Sergio Matarella. The Polish leader will then travel to Romania to take part in the Bucharest Nine summit.

In addition to discussing the prospects of Ukraine's membership in the EU, Duda plans to discuss in Portugal and Italy the issue of food exports from Ukraine.

"We will talk about how to create international pressure to make this (grain export - ed.) Successful, and how to overcome this problem," the Polish president explained.

In May, the leaders of Poland and Slovakia reportedly said they planned to work together to persuade those bloc countries to grant EU candidate status to those who are currently hesitant.