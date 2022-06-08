Occupiers suffered significant losses during enemy assault near Berestov in Zaporozhia, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 08.06.2022.

According to Censor.NET.

"105 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, as part of the next stage of checking the combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, some units are being moved to permanent locations.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. He fired mortars at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Khodyne, Ryzhivka, and Velyka Pisarivka in the Sumy region. In addition, the enemy carried out provocative flights of army aircraft along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. He fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Pytomnyk, Rtyshchivka, Ivanivka, Husarivka, and others.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the Russian occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Privilege, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Voronove, Toshkivka, Hirske and others.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Ukrainian military successfully resists the enemy's attempts to improve the tactical situation in the direction of the city of Sloviansk. The occupiers are concentrating their efforts on preparations for further offensive operations. The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Volny, Adamivka, Dolyna, and Tetyanivka. Inflicted an air strike on Sloviansk.

Ukrainian soldiers are conducting defensive hostilities in the area of ​​Dovhenke.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Vrubivka, Mykolaivka, Semihiria, and New York. Enemy assault and army aircraft launched air strikes near Novaya Kamyanka, Pokrovsky, and Klynovy.

Defenders of Ukraine inflicted significant losses on the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment during the enemy assault near Berestove. The fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhia areas, the Russian occupation forces fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, and others. The enemy also used assault aircraft near Mariinka and Kamyanka.

The situation in the South Bug area remained without significant changes. The enemy is trying to hold its ground and prevent the regrouping and strengthening of units of the Defense Forces. He used artillery in the areas of Velyka Kostromka, Lyubomyrivka, and Novomykolayivka, and assault and army aircraft in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Knyazivka, and Novodanylivka.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers continue to carry out measures of the administrative and police regime, conduct searches of civilians, loot and destroy local infrastructure.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue, and are steadfast in their defense. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff.