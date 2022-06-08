Offered to join projects of restoration of Ukraine, - Zelensky met with American philanthropist Buffett

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with American philanthropist, eldest son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett - Howard.

As Censor.NЕТ infroms this was twitted by Mr. Zelensky.

The message reads: "I am glad to welcome Howard Buffett in Kyiv. We appreciate this signal of solidarity with Ukraine. We appreciate humanitarian support for Ukraine. I invited him to join projects to restore irrigation systems in Odesa, support refugees, demining and school nutrition reform."

