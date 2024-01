Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area under responsibility of Operational and Tactical Group "East".

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was announced on Command facebook page.

The message reads: "Today, June 8, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 31; artillery tractors - 4; unmanned aerial vehicles - 2".

