Great Britain guarantees a $ 450 million World Bank loan to Ukraine

The British Ambassador to Ukraine, Ms Melinda Simmons, has signed a $ 450 million guarantee on a $ 1.5 billion World Bank loan to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was twitted by the British Embassy.

"Yesterday, the United Kingdom guaranteed $ 450 million out of a $ 1.5 billion loan from the World Bank to Ukraine to support the provision of vital public services. The British Ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, signed a guarantee from Kyiv," the embassy said.

