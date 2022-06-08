As of today, 7 enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donbass. 9 units of Russian equipment and 6 Orlan-10 drones were destroyed

As of June 8, 21:00 Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces repulsed 7 enemy attacks. The battle is still ongoing at one location.

This was informed by Censor.NЕТ citing Joint Forces' presscenter.

The occupiers shelled about 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 28 civilian facilites, including 21 houses, 2 schools, a penitentiary, an agricultural enterprise, a beekeeping farm, and an electric transformer at a railway station.

As a result of these shellings, 4 civilians were killed and six injured.

In the past 24 hours, the Joint Forces destroyed: 3 tanks; 2 combat armored vehicles; 4 units of automotive equipment. Air defense units shot down 6 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbass.

