Battle for Severodonetsk is one of the hardest in this war. Donbass Destiny is decided there, - Zelensky

In his address to Ukrainians on June 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the battle for Severodonetsk the battle for Donbas.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was communicated through telegram by Zelensky.

The President noted: "Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbass on this 105th day of a full-scale war. We are defending our positions and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy. This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. "I am grateful to everyone defending in this direction. In many ways, the fate of Donbass is being decided there."

