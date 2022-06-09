Enemy continues unsuccessful searches of weak points in defense of Severodonetsk, - General Staff

In the Severodonetsk direction, Russian troops fired at the Armed Forces with mortars, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. The enemy continues to search for weaknesses in the defense of Severodonetsk.

this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on June 9 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and sixth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. The situation has not changed significantly.

As part of the inspection of combat readiness of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, the tasks of combating sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the conventional enemy are being worked out.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border and fire mortars at civilian infrastructure in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, in order to increase the stability of the defense, conducts engineering and fortification equipment positions and mining approaches. They are conducting intensive artillery shelling of our units to restrain the actions of Ukraine's defense forces. In addition, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Stary Saltiv, Ruski and Cherkasy Tyshky, Korobochkine, Asiivka, Chepil, and Uda.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy's efforts are focused on preparing for the continuation of the offensive in the direction of the settlements of Sloviansk and Barvinkove. The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Dibrivne, Komyshuvakha, and Kurulka.

Using the results of the fire, the occupiers carried out offensive and assault operations near Bogorodichny and Dovhenky, and hostilities continue.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, in addition to using artillery along the line of contact, fired a missile near the city of Kramatorsk.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction. They fired on Tetyanivka, Pryshyb, and Serebryanka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired on our units with mortars, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Privillya, Ustynivka, Horske, and Katerynivka. The occupiers launched an air strike on Toshkivka and carried out an unsuccessful assault. In the direction of the village of Katerynivka, Ukrainian soldiers also inflicted losses on the enemy. The enemy retreated.

The enemy continues its unsuccessful search for weaknesses in the defense of the city of Severodonetsk. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our units with barrel and jet artillery near Komyshuvakha, Mykolayivka, Berestovo, Belogorovka, Semigorye, and Mayorsky. They launched missiles and airstrikes in the settlements of Verkhnyokamyanka, Zolote, Berestove, Slovyansk, and New York.

Using the results of fire, the enemy conducts assault operations in the area of ​​the settlements of Rota, Mykolayivka and Komyshuvakha.

In previous battles in this direction, Ukrainian defenders inflicted heavy losses on the occupiers and the enemy was forced to withdraw units of the first and hundredth separate motorized infantry brigades of the 1st Army Corps to restore combat capability.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya areas. In order to restrain the actions of our units, They fired artillery and mortars along the line of contact.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy used artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Lyubimovka, Dobryanka, Bila Krynytsia, Shiroke, Bereznehuvate, Blagodatne, Lyubomyrivka, and Tavriyske.

In order to improve the tactical situation, the enemy is preparing to force water obstacles. Conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs. It plans to strengthen motorized infantry units with tank companies on the T-62. In addition, he deployed units of barrel and jet artillery, as well as "Point-U".

"Over the past 24 hours, the defenders of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas repulsed seven enemy attacks, destroyed three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, and four units of enemy vehicles. Air defense units shot down six Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the available information, the personnel of the 15th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 2nd all-military army of the Central Military District suffered significant losses in the hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Approximately 800 were dead and about 400 wounded. In total, about 1,800 servicemen from the brigade took part in the hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.