As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 263 children were lost, 488 were wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 751 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 9, 2022, the official number of child victims for the day has not changed - 263. The number of injured has increased - to 488.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region - 190, Kharkiv - 132, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 53, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 47, Zaporizhia - 30, Sumy - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

"During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known that 10 children were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling of civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

Read more: As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 263 children were lost, 478 were wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

Due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the 1971 educational institution was damaged. Of these, 194 were completely destroyed.