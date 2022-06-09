Russia has already launched more than 2.6 thousand missiles in Ukraine, - Zelenskyi

During the full-scale war, the Russian Federation fired more than 2,600 different missiles at Ukraine. Most of them aimed at civilian targets.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech at the TIME100 Gala, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In 105 days of full-scale war, Russia has used more than 2,600 different missiles against Ukrainian cities, most of them against civilian objects: businesses, railways, bridges, universities, and even residential buildings," Zelenskyi said.

He reminded that one of these Russian missiles killed three people in Odessa at once: a three-month-old girl Kira, her mother, and grandmother, three generations of one family.

"Kiri was only a month old when Russia started a full-scale war. What did she see in her life? And what did her murder add to Russia's influence?" The president said.

Read more: Battle for Severodonetsk is one of the hardest in this war. Donbass Destiny is decided there, - Zelensky