"Has anyone talked to Hitler?" - Duda criticized European leaders for calling Putin

Polish President Andrzej Duda has criticized European leaders for calling Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He paid special attention to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Duda said this in an interview with Bild, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

According to him, such talks have the effect of "legitimizing the person responsible for crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine." In addition, "these negotiations do not lead to anything."

Duda stressed that he was impressed by such communication against the background of the continuation of the war that Russia started on February 24. In addition, the President of Poland noted that only the Kremlin dictator Putin is responsible for sending Russian forces to Ukraine: "Commanders obey him."

"Did anyone say the same thing to Adolf Hitler during World War II? Did anyone say that he should save face? What should be done so that it is not humiliating for Adolf Hitler?" Said Andrzej Duda.