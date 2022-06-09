"Green" energy, IT, and agriculture - Zelenskyi named priority areas for investment

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on investors to develop projects in Ukraine, naming "green" energy, IT sector, agro-industry, and localization of production as priority areas.

According to Censor.NET, the president said this in an address to the participants of Dragon Capital's Ukraine Virtual Investor Conference.

"I offered to consider the long-term horizon of cooperation with Ukraine. What are the specific opportunities? I will name five: Europe, IT, agriculture, "green" energy, and localization of production. All these are priorities for me, and therefore, they can become priorities for you as well," Zelensky said.

The President noted that these projects can be implemented now.

"Nowhere in the world can you find all these economic factors at the same time. They are only in Ukraine, and you can join them now," Zelenskyi said.

It will be recalled that over the past 5 years, Ukraine has attracted about 10 billion euros in investments in renewable energy. The share of IT services in the structure of exports has almost doubled, and export earnings from agricultural supplies have equaled the basis of the Ukrainian economy - the mining and metallurgical complex.

