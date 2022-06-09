It is not yet known who is to blame for Russian occupation of south. Question is quite complicated, but we will definitely get answer, - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov said that it was unknown who was to blame for the fact that the Russians still managed to occupy the south.

During an interview with Radio Svoboda, he said that they would deal with it later, Censor.NET reports.

"The issue is quite complicated. We had a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on this issue in the border regions (it was about the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Donetsk regions. - Ed.) ... To date, there is no definitive answer. But without this answer, it will be very difficult for us in the future. Therefore, we will definitely get an answer as to why this happened and who made certain decisions," he said.

Now Ukraine's top priority is to respond to Russia with dignity militarily.

"Now the war and now the priority is to answer the enemy to the war. Of course, now you can go to this part (finding answers to questions about how the occupation of the south. - Ed.), but then the accusations and political trials will begin. And now the issue of politics is on pause because we need to defeat the enemy. And here we must be united," the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council explained.

