United States and United Kingdom have decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS. Our soldiers are already being trained, - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov notes that Ukrainian defenders have been learning to operate self-propelled volley fire systems from partners for some time.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on his Facebook.

"I have had many discussions with foreign colleagues to launch early training of teams for different types of weapons on which there are no political decisions yet. Training for some positions began in March. More than 1,500 of our servicemen are currently undergoing training or will begin training shortly," the statement reads.

