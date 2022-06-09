ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8514 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
14 179 42

United States and United Kingdom have decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS. Our soldiers are already being trained, - Reznikov

сша,рсзв,mlrs,зброя.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov notes that Ukrainian defenders have been learning to operate self-propelled volley fire systems from partners for some time.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on his Facebook.

"I have had many discussions with foreign colleagues to launch early training of teams for different types of weapons on which there are no political decisions yet. Training for some positions began in March. More than 1,500 of our servicemen are currently undergoing training or will begin training shortly," the statement reads.

Read more: Speed of arms supplies to Ukraine is crucial issue. We need it now! - Reznikov

Author: 

UK (1160) weapons (2842) USA (5238) allowance (461) Reznikov (340) MRL (117)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 