Situation at front is difficult. We lose up to hundred killed and up to 500 wounded every day, - Reznikov

Currently, up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen are killed and up to 500 are injured daily.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation at the front is difficult. We are losing up to a hundred of our fighters killed and up to 500 wounded every day. The Kremlin continues to press the masses, it will face strong resistance, and it is suffering huge losses. But so far he has the strength to advance in some parts of the front. It is important to stay focused. Then Ukraine will win!" he said.

"I want to say that we see not only achievements but also mistakes. We receive all the signals, and criticism, too. We know our shortcomings and work hard to correct them," Reznikov added.

He is convinced that the main achievement is to preserve the synergy of the entire military-political leadership.

"This is our advantage as a country, and we will not allow it to be shaken by those who are already working with a view to ratings and political prospects. All those who work in defense of the victory of Ukraine are one team. And our common goal is to defeat Russia, no matter how difficult it may be," he said.

