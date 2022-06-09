Inform Armed Forces of "kungs" from which enemy controls drones - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces called on Ukrainians to inform the military about the location of enemy base stations for UAV control.
This is stated in a message on the General Staff's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
The General Staff noted that the Russians use a number of different UAVs in the war against Ukraine - "Grenade-1", "Grenade-2", "Grenade-4", "Forpost", "Eleron-3SV", "Zastava" and perhaps the most common Orlan-10.
"Orlan" does not fly by itself, it is a whole set of equipment and calculation. The complex "Orlan-10" consists of a base station and several UAVs. Complex with PDK, launch catapult and 4 UAVs can be transported by car UAZ-469 or "Rys ", - it is said in the message.
Such "kungs" with antennas are valuable prey for our gunners, said the General Staff. "Please inform the Armed Forces about the location of such equipment," the statement said.
