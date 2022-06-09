Inform Armed Forces of "kungs" from which enemy controls drones - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces called on Ukrainians to inform the military about the location of enemy base stations for UAV control.

This is stated in a message on the General Staff's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

The General Staff noted that the Russians use a number of different UAVs in the war against Ukraine - "Grenade-1", "Grenade-2", "Grenade-4", "Forpost", "Eleron-3SV", "Zastava" and perhaps the most common Orlan-10.

"Orlan" does not fly by itself, it is a whole set of equipment and calculation. The complex "Orlan-10" consists of a base station and several UAVs. Complex with PDK, launch catapult and 4 UAVs can be transported by car UAZ-469 or "Rys ", - it is said in the message.

Watch more: Ukrainians raised money for day to purchase new helicopters instead of those jammed by enemy EW. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Such "kungs" with antennas are valuable prey for our gunners, said the General Staff. "Please inform the Armed Forces about the location of such equipment," the statement said.