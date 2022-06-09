Occupiers in Melitopol lack refrigerators for storage of bodies of Russian military, - MDI

The occupation administration of Melitopol is urgently looking for additional freezers and industrial refrigerators. It is known that the city meat-packing plant, which was converted into a morgue, is already completely filled with the bodies of the killed occupiers and can no longer accept "cargo 200".

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports.

"In particular, on June 6, the Russian military arrived at Aron-M LLC (370 Lomonosova Street, Melitopol) and examined its refrigeration chambers, which were found suitable for conversion into a morgue. The company's management was informed about the "decision to temporarily use them free of charge to store the bodies of fallen servicemen." It is noted that the corpses of racists who died during the fighting in the direction of Polohy - Huliaypole are currently being actively imported to Melitopol," the statement reads.

It is noted that these events are associated with heavy losses of the occupiers in manpower. In addition, the long-term storage of the bodies of those killed is due to the intentions of the Russian leadership to hide the real scale of losses from the Russian electorate. Therefore, the so-called "dosed" sending of bodies to the Russian Federation and the maximum stretching of this process in time is practiced.

