Ukraine will decide for itself when and how to end war, - British Ambassador Simmons

Great Britain has no right to tell Ukraine how to end the war with Russia, it will be decided by the Ukrainians themselves.

This was stated by the British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons in an interview with "NV", Censor.NET informs.

"Undoubtedly, everyone would like the war to end as soon as possible… But Ukraine is defending its sovereign territory, and it is up to Ukrainians to decide when, in their opinion, the right time to end the war and how they want to do it," Simmons said.

She added that the British had no right to tell Ukraine what it should or should not do to end the war.

When the Ukrainians tell us that they want to negotiate and they think the time has come, then we will support those negotiations or, if they want to agree on a ceasefire at any time, and they tell us that this is what they want to do, then we support them. Until then, we have no right to tell Ukraine how to end this war, "the diplomat stressed.

Simmons also noted that it is up to the Ukrainian people and authorities to decide on what conditions Ukrainians want to end this war. In this context, she recalled the statement of President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would not make concessions in terms of territories or anything else.

"If this is his position, our job as an ally is to support that position. It seems to me that it is not time to talk about any concessions now," the British ambassador concluded.