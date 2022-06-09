Heavy weapons from Germany will have to wait at least until winter - media

The first heavy weapons promised by Germany may arrive in Ukraine no earlier than November or December.

In particular, this applies to IRIS-T air defense systems and Mars II MLRS multiple rocket launchers. According to the German publication Business Insider, there are big problems with both systems, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

The publication notes that Scholz's promise to hand over IRIS-T air-to-air missiles to Ukraine came as a big surprise not only to the country's Defense Ministry, but also to Egypt. The fact is that the Egyptian government has ordered the supply of these systems, and now one of them may be given to Ukraine. However, sources in German government circles say that the promised system will not be ready for use before November-December.

As for MLRS Mars II, the situation is even more deplorable. It turns out that the Germans simply do not have software for the use of American and British missiles - but these types of ammunition are in large quantities in Ukraine. It is said that it will take months to solve the software problems.

According to journalists, Iris-T and Mars II are considered to be systems that would bring real benefits to Ukraine. The fact that they are likely to be delivered only in late autumn or winter is particularly problematic, as many experts agree that August will be a crucial month in the war in Ukraine. Thus, German heavy weapons simply will not have time to help the Armed Forces.