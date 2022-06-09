European Union is providing additional € 205 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The European Union is providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of another € 205 million.

This was reported by the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"For more than 100 days, we have witnessed unnecessary suffering and countless violations of international humanitarian law. In times of crisis, it is our duty to help the most vulnerable. We responded quickly, significantly expanding our presence in Ukraine. Through this funding, our humanitarian partners provide food, water, medical care, protection and financial support. We are also working closely with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that the assistance provided by EU member states meets the ever-changing needs, "said Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, who is visiting Ukraine on Thursday.

It is noted that Lenarchych is visiting Ukraine due to the sharp increase in humanitarian needs.The purpose of his visit is to meet with humanitarian organizations and Ukrainian officials to help coordinate the EU's response to these needs on the ground.

The EU Delegation said that the total funding of humanitarian aid and the amount of non-financial support provided by the EU to Ukraine in response to the illegal invasion of Russia exceeded € 700 million. € 13 million of this amount went to projects in neighboring Moldova.