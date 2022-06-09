In Zhytomyr region at night Russians beat from territory of Belarus, - General Staff

Russian planes launched a missile strike on the territory of the Zhytomyr region from the territory of Belarus.

This was announced by Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As for the direction of Belarus. No enemy offensive groups have been created there either. But, for example, today from one of the airfields of the Republic of Belarus the enemy, the Russian Armed Forces, raised its planes and launched a missile strike on Ukraine," Hromov said at a briefing.

He clarified that the X-59 cruise missile hit the Zhytomyr region at 1:15 am.

"Two planes were involved from the Mozyr district, Gomel region, the Republic of Belarus, Baranovichi airfield. Two Su-34 planes and one Su-30 plane," Hromov added.