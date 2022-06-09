Leaders of European Parliament factions called on EU summit to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status

Leaders of the European Parliament factions called on the EU summit to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for accession at the June EU summit. As for Georgia, they asked to "work on such a status."

"We, the leaders of the political groups of the European Parliament, appeal to the heads of state and government, who will meet on June 23-24, to decide on the applications of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia to join the European Union. The EU must show courage, determination and foresight in today's context of a brutal aggressive war against our European neighbor Ukraine and the deteriorating international situation, "the faction leaders said in a statement.

The authors of the statement emphasize that the EU must be a reliable partner and a geopolitical player "who deserves trust, who lives by his principles and values, showing solidarity with those who uphold the same ideals."

"The citizens of Ukraine want to live in a free, democratic and prosperous country that is a proud and loyal member of the European family. We recognize that these hopes are shared by the peoples of Georgia and Moldova and the Western Balkans, whose expectations cannot be ignored", it is told in the approved statement.

"That is why we urge you to grant EU and Ukrainian candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in accordance with Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union," the leaders of the European Parliament's factions called.

At the same time, they called on the EU summit to "work on granting the same status to Georgia, fulfilling the legitimate hopes of the Georgian people."

It is worth noting that the draft statement called for granting status to all three countries of the associated trio - Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, but eventually made changes to Georgia.