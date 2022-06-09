ENG
We are moving towards one of greatest military successes in Europe. We will win, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

Ukraine withstood a powerful attack by Russian troops.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on FacebookCensor.NET reports.

"The war continues. But we have withstood a powerful blow. We are defending our territory. And we are moving towards what will definitely be one of the greatest military successes in Europe. We will win this war," he said.

