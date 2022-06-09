We are moving towards one of greatest military successes in Europe. We will win, - Zelensky. PHOTOS
Ukraine withstood a powerful attack by Russian troops.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"The war continues. But we have withstood a powerful blow. We are defending our territory. And we are moving towards what will definitely be one of the greatest military successes in Europe. We will win this war," he said.
