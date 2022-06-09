Occupiers in Donetsk are going to execute two Britons and Moroccan who defended Ukraine from invaders

They "sentenced to death" British citizens Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, and Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun. All three moved to Ukraine and signed contracts with the Armed Forces before the full-scale invasion.

The corresponding "decision" was made by the so-called "Supreme Court of the DPR", Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian "Interfax".

It found foreigners "guilty" of "attempting to seize power by force" and of "training to carry out terrorist activities".

The occupiers claim that the foreigners "admitted their guilt." They also say that they will have a month to "appeal".

All three are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They signed a contract with the Armed Forces before the start of a full-scale Russian invasion.

Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner were taken prisoner in Mariupol in mid-April. Brahim Saadun - March 12 in Volnovakha.

The "trial" over them was closed. Relatives of the foreigners said that they did not have normal protection - the "lawyers" appointed by the occupiers did nothing.

Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner have asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help with their exchange for Viktor Medvedchuk. Johnson said Britain would work with Ukraine on this issue.

Aiden Aslin, a Briton, moved to Ukraine in 2018 to live with a girl, the BBC reports. He soon received his second citizenship - Ukraine - and became a Marine of the Armed Forces. In early April, he was supposed to marry his beloved, but did not get to his own wedding, because he was defending Mariupol.

Sean Pinner moved to Ukraine with his wife and signed a contract with the armed forces, which was to expire in late 2022. After that he was going to do humanitarian work.

Moroccan Saadun Brahim moved to Ukraine in 2019 because he could not find work in his homeland. He entered the KPI, but did not graduate. In 2021, he signed a three-year contract and went to serve with Aiden, whom he met on social media.