Kremlin wants to unite occupied territories of Ukraine into separate federal district of Russian Federation, - media

Russia is preparing to unite the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts, as well as the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" into a separate federal district of the Russian Federation.

About it writes the edition "Meduza" with reference to interlocutors from administration of the president of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

"The district should appear after" referendums "on joining Russia take place in these territories. Ukrainian territories will not join the existing districts," the newspaper writes.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the creation of the district is taken care of by the deputy head of the department of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation for ensuring the affairs of the State Council Boris Rapoport. He already dealt with Donbass in 2014 - then he held the position of Deputy Head of the Department for Socio-Economic Cooperation with the CIS countries.

According to the publication, the Kremlin is currently discussing two dates for pseudo-"referendums". The first - "in mid-July, if the situation at the front allows." And the second, "more real" - September 11, the only day of voting in Russia (the same day the gubernatorial elections will take place).

Several political technologists, with whom the publication spoke on condition of anonymity, said that they had already received offers to work as "political instructors" in Ukrainian territories. They were offered positions of deputy cities.