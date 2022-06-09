Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm 09.06.2022.

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm 09.06.2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"106 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks on a rotating basis to cover the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. In order to prevent the exposure of positions and locations of military equipment, the local population is prohibited from visiting forests. The process of forming the so-called "people's militia" of the Republic of Belarus has been intensified. Meetings with local residents are held at military commissariats to clarify the need for these units.

Small arms and mortar shelling continues in the northern direction in the border areas. The enemy conducts air reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to fire on the units of our troops in order to prevent their advance into the temporarily occupied territory.

The enemy did not take any active action in the Sloviansk direction, trying to gain a foothold on the achieved frontiers. The main focus of the enemy is to replenish stocks and regroup units. He carried out artillery shelling along the line of contact.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Dolyna, artillery units of the Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on the concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment. The losses of the enemy are being clarified.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers, with the support of artillery units, stormed the city of Severodonetsk with the support of artillery, were unsuccessful, and the fighting continued.

On the north-western outskirts of the village of Toshkivka, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed an enemy assault. The enemy has partial success in the areas of Komyshuvakha and Rota.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers launched a missile strike near the city of Kramatorsk. In order to determine the routes of deployment and weaknesses in the defense of our troops, the enemy conducted reconnaissance in the area of ​​the settlement of Nahirne. Our soldiers repulsed and forced the enemy to retreat. The enemy conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts.

The enemy did not carry out active offensive operations in the Lyman direction. The situation has not changed in Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions.

In the South Bug area, enemy units, under cover of artillery fire and multiple rocket launchers, are building a system of defensive lines - equipping positions and setting up minefields.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, enemy naval groups continue to carry out tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities and blockade civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on enemy troops, firmly maintaining the defense in all directions. Offensive operations are underway in certain areas. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.