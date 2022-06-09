There is threat of penetration of Russian DRG on Odesa region through mouth of Danube, - Bratchuk

The threat of infiltration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Odesa region from the Black Sea through the mouth of the Danube remains.

The spokesman of the Odesa regional military administration Serhii Bratchuk told about it on air of a telemarathon, Censor.NET transfers with reference to Ukrinform.

"We understand, and our military speaks of suspicions that the enemy will operate in the Danube. That is, sabotage and reconnaissance groups enter the Danube from the Black Sea to conduct hostilities," Bratchuk said.

According to him, the enemy had already made such attempts in early March, but was repulsed. The situation is being monitored.

At the same time, the RMA spokesman assured that there is no threat of opening an "second front" from unrecognized Transnistria. This part of the state border has been strengthened, counter-sabotage work in the region is carried out constantly.

Demining of the port of Odesa is also not planned, Bratchuk said.